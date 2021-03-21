Authorities issue wildfire warning due to weather conditions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin authorities are warning residents about weather conditions after more than 30 wildfires were reported throughout the state in the last day. Much of the state is under a burn ban due to forecasts of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and above normal temperatures. Most of the fires have been reported in northern and central Wisconsin. The state Department of Natural Resources lists the fire danger as high or very high for 71 of the state’s 72 counties,. Vilas County is under a moderate fire warning. Forecasters are not expecting rain in Wisconsin until at least Monday night.