Area Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW)-- Reuben Kolpack is a dedicated father, friend, and veteran known for his love of country and the Lord. It is for those reasons that his family knew they needed to do something special for their father's 100th birthday.

"He's an amazing, awesome person. We are so blessed to have both our father and mother with us yet," Kolpack's daughter Diane Borneman said.

Borneman and her fellow family members started planning a drive through birthday party months ago and were excited to see it finally happen.

To make the event COVID-friendly, they had guests drive by as Kolpack and his wife sat in their car. Visitors honked horns, yelled out their love, and held out signs wishing the veteran a happy day.

"He's a dear Christian man and I feel honored, I really do. I feel honored, I feel honored and privileged to have been able to minister to him in the last 20 years," Kolpack's Pastor Donald Engebretson said.

The family came from various states for the event to show their father just how much he is loved and appreciated.

"We need to do this- thank you Lord for giving us this man- to let God and the world know what a great guy he is," Borneman said.

The family does not take for granted their father's love and credits Jesus Christ for their bond.

"Our family is so thankful that we still have them," Borneman said.

Kolpack is also a silver star and purple heart recipient from his service to the country. He said the celebration showed how special his family is.

"You realize, I think it does us proud as parents to see how our children reacted to our birthdays. They are there, they seem to provide everything," Kolpack said.

Throughout the day it was evident just how much the family cared for one another.

"I just want to say how much we love you dad. This is from all your family. We love you very much," Borneman said.