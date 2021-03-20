“Very High” fire danger for parts of Central Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- Right now much of Central Wisconsin is under "very high" fire danger, with nearly three dozen wildfires reported in the state as of time of publication.

That number includes at least 10 in our area.

With the wind going up and humidity going down, local fire departments say it's a dangerous combination when it comes to fire weather.

Burning in barrels, debris piles, grass or wooded areas with your annual permit is prohibited today in some counties. Campfires are strongly discouraged but permitted for cooking and warming purposes.

Before you burn, check the DNR website to check if weather conditions are safe and to apply for a burn permit.