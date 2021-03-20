Teen convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Kenosha County

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Kenosha County has convicted a teen accused of killing his former girlfriend when they both were 15 and trying to kill her mother. Martice Fuller, now 17, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday in the May 2019 shooting death of Kaylie Juga and attempted homicide for shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga. Prosecutors used testimony to show that a freshmen high school romance tuned into stalking and controlling behavior by Fuller and resulted in an end to their relationship. Both attended Bradford High School in Kenosha where Fuller was a football player and Juga was a cheerleader.