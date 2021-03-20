Spring starting out breezy

Our first day of spring was extremely pleasant with upper 50 degree high temperatures and plenty of sunshine. One thing many Wisconsinites noticed was the breeze gradually picking up throughout the day and that will continue for the end of the weekend.

Tonight: A few clouds later, not as cool.

Low: 36 Wind: S 12-18

Sunday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds, blustery, but unseasonably warm.

High: 61 Wind: South 15-25+

Sunday Night: Turning cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain.

Low: 44

Monday: Cloudy with light rain likely at times.

High: 55

Unfortunately, the clear blue skies will be saying goodbye for some time as we move through the later part of the weekend. The approaching low pressure system will continue to bring windy and dry conditions to the state for Sunday morning but by the late afternoon will turn mostly cloudy. Wind speeds will continually pick up with sustained winds near 25 miles an hour on Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts during the day will be even stronger with small busts of winds as high as 40 miles an hour. Fortunately, despite the increasing clouds and wind, our Sunday will be yet another unseasonably warm day with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday night will be extremely mild with cloud cover keeping the overnight low in the mid 40s - higher than the average high for this time of year. Overnight there is also a 40% chance of light rain which will be extremely spotty and quick. The highest chance for rain will be to the North however we will see plenty of rain from the span of Monday - Wednesday.

As you prepare for the work-week it is advised to locate your umbrella and find a decently warm raincoat as there is a 60% chance of rain on Monday, 80% chance of rain on Tuesday, and a 70% chance of rain on Wednesday. The timing will vary however don't expect any noticeable showers until Monday afternoon. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will have on and off rain showers but Tuesday will bring the heaviest rain. In total, around an inch of rain will likely fall between the 3 days across the state. On the bright side, the chance for severe weather looks to be low.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 20-March 2021

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Squalls in the Great Lakes Region left up to eight inches of new snow on the ground in time for the official start of spring. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the western U.S. Seven cities reported new record high temperatures for the date, including Tucson AZ with a reading of 89 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)