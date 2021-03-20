Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 7:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air, and gusty
winds will produce elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon
across much of north-central and western Wisconsin, southeast
Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. Relative humidity will be as low as
15 to 25 percent, mainly across portions of western and central
Wisconsin. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph will gust to 25 to 35
mph, strongest west of the Mississippi River.
Avoid any outdoor burning in these conditions and report any
wildfires by dialing 911. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution
with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and
start a fire. Extreme care should also be taken with campfires
and smoking material.