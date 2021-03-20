Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 5:17AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Very low relative humidities, gusty south winds, and warmer than

usual temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

across northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. Conditions will be

near critical over central and northern Wisconsin where relative

humidities will be 15 to 25 percent, winds will gust up to 25

mph, and vegetation is driest.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should

use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can

create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with

campfires and smoking material.

Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires

by dialing 911. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html

for more information.