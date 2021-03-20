Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 5:17AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Very low relative humidities, gusty south winds, and warmer than
usual temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions
across northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. Conditions will be
near critical over central and northern Wisconsin where relative
humidities will be 15 to 25 percent, winds will gust up to 25
mph, and vegetation is driest.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the
fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should
use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can
create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with
campfires and smoking material.
Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires
by dialing 911. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html
for more information.