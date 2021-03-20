Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 10:39AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Very low relative humidities, gusty south winds, and above normal
temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions
across the region this afternoon. Conditions will be near critical
over the sandy soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin,
where relative humidities will be as low as 10 to 20 percent and
winds will gust up to 25 mph.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the
fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should
use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can
create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with
campfires and smoking materials.
Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires
by dialing 911. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html
for more information.