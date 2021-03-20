Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 10:39AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Very low relative humidities, gusty south winds, and above normal

temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

across the region this afternoon. Conditions will be near critical

over the sandy soil regions of central and northern Wisconsin,

where relative humidities will be as low as 10 to 20 percent and

winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should

use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can

create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with

campfires and smoking materials.

Be aware of burning restrictions and be sure to report any wildfires

by dialing 911. See dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html

for more information.