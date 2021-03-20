Attacked spas had been targeted by prostitution stings

ATLANTA (AP) — Police records show officers were sent on prostitution calls to the two Atlanta-area massage businesses where a gunman killed four people at least 21 times in the past 10 years. The records appeared to contradict comments from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who said officers in her city had not been to the businesses beyond a minor potential theft and they were not “on the radar” of police. Bottoms added that she did not want to blame the victims. Robert Aaron Long is charged with killing the four women in Atlanta and four other people inside a massage business 30 miles away in Cherokee County.