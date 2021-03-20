Republic of Congo candidate hospitalized with COVID-19

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Relatives say the leading opposition presidential candidate in Republic of Congo is receiving oxygen at a private hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The announcement late Saturday comes on the eve of the presidential election in which Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas is widely considered the strongest opposition candidate facing longtime President Denis Sassou N’Guesso. The 61-year-old Kolelas is diabetic and at higher risk of COVID-19 complications. He skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier he feared he had malaria. A video circulating on social media showed Kolelas wearing an oxygen mask and with a blood pressure cuff on his arm as he lay in a hospital bed.