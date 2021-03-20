Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who is accused of one killing in New Jersey and a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico has claimed responsibility for 11 other killings. NJ.com reports that assistant prosecutor Alec Gutierrez alleged Friday in court that 47-year-old Sean Lannon made the admission to a family member of 16 total killings. Authorities say there is no indication his claim is true but will investigate. Defender Frank Unger unsuccessfully argued for Lannon’s release from jail and said the killing was not “purposeful murder.” Unger says New Jersey victim Michael Dabkowski sexually abused Lannon in childhood.