Mosinee Chamber of Commerce hosts spring craft fair

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- On Saturday, the Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a spring craft fair to help local business owners in the community.

The event was held at Mosinee Elementary School with a goal of helping local businesses regain revenue lost during COVID-19 shutdowns. They hold the event twice a year, at spring and Christmas, and after the previous one was canceled due to COVID, were excited this year's spring fair was still on.

"The biggest reason that we really pushed to have it this year is a lot of, all of these vendors are small businesses so [we are] trying to get them exposure and the income that they missed out on the last year," Mosinee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terra Plaisance said.

The Chamber also sold lunch at the event with the proceeds going to the Chamber- which works year round to provide networking opportunities and support for area businesses.