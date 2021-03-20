India, US to expand military engagement, defense ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top defense officials from India and the United States have pledged to expand their military engagement, underscoring the strengthening defense ties between two countries concerned over China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Saturday in New Delhi and agreed to deepen defense cooperation, intelligence sharing and logistics. Austin is making the first visit to India by a top member of President Joe Biden’s administration. The U.S. and India have steadily ramped up their military relationship in recent years and signed a string of defense deals and deepened military cooperation.