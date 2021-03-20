In poor districts, pandemic overwhelms school counselors

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — School counselors in many urban, high needs districts have been consumed with efforts to help students engage with their schoolwork since the pandemic hit. Counselors everywhere have played important roles in guiding students through the stress and uncertainty, but the burden has been especially heavy in poor districts that typically also have fewer counselors per student. Those demands highlight one way the pandemic is likely to worsen inequities in the education system as those with the most on their plates have the least amount of time to help students plan for the future.