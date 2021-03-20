How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs. Baylor

(WAOW) -- After upsetting the North Carolina Tar Heels in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 85-62, the Wisconsin Badgers will face the top-seeded Baylor Bears in the round of 32 on Sunday afternoon at the historic Hinkle fieldhouse.

The Badgers worked out and spoke to media Saturday on what it will take to get the job done against the Bears. Baylor, who ranks fourth in the nation in scoring and thrive from behind the arc.

D'mitrik Trice said, "Yeah obviously that will be a big key stopping them from getting those open looks and I feel like they haven't played a team like ours.. a tough gritty defensive minded team yet this year so it's definitely going to pose a challenge with their guards.. they're really athletic and long and they get after it on both ends of the floor so we're just going to have to use their weaknesses against them."

Tip off is set for Sunday, March 21st at 1:40 PM CST. The game will be televised on CBS, and can be heard on the Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app, or Satellite on SiriusXM 206.

News 9 will have the break down, and team reaction at 5:30 and 10 PM.