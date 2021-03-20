Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — Police in central Germany have used water cannons, pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through barriers during a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Protests against government measures to rein in the pandemic also were reported in Britain, Austria, Finland, Romania and Switzerland on Saturday. German news agency dpa says more than 20,000 people participated in the protest in the central German city of Kassel and most didn’t comply with infection-control protocols such as wearing face masks. The news agency reported that some protesters attacked several journalists. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the government has to reimpose some restrictions as COVID-19 cases are accelerating.