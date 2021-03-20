Area businesses donate meals to the community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Last year, Camping World started a nationwide campaign called Plating Change. Store shoppers could round up their total or donate to help feed community members. Gander Outdoors, a franchise of Camping World in Schofield, reached out to Malarkey's Pub for help.

"We thought of a couple of restaurants or businesses and Malarkey's, not just the location, but their community involvement already, we knew right away that they were the right ones to take this idea and make it into what we wanted it to be, and help this community to the fullest," Gander Outdoors General Manager Chris Hopper said.

Donations from Gander Outdoors were given to Malarkey's for meals and restaurant customers also donated. The co-owner of Malarkey's said the donations grew quickly with customers donating often to help their neighbors.

"We were collecting funds for future giveaways and it turned into such a large amount of meals we had to figure out a different way to give them away. It was hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of meals," Malarkey's Co-Owner Tyler Vogt said.

After talking with various charities they teamed up with the Wausau Sober Living Community to provide meals for their Friday night events.

"From their point of view it was advantageous not to get a huge donation all at once, but to have a need that had been taken up by us for several months. So it worked out really well," Vogt said.

Hopper said one of Gander's missions is to help communities.

"Sometimes when you're a bigger company it's forgotten that we're all here. We live here, we work here, our kids go to school here. We want to give back to those people around us," Hopper said.

The program will go through mid-July and both Vogt and Hopper said they hope to do something similar in the future.