93K WI households face electricity disconnection

MADISON (WQOW) -- Tens of thousands of households in Wisconsin could lose utility service after state regulators voted against extending a moratorium on disconnections.

It would be the first time in nearly 18 months that utilities could disconnect service to customers who are behind on their bills. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to let the moratorium expire April 15 with members citing falling coronavirus infection rates, signs of economic recovery and federal relief funding.

Utilities report that more than 93,000 households and about 4,800 businesses are facing possible disconnection.

“Our challenge during this pandemic has been to balance public health with the ability of utilities to continue to provide safe and reliable service. We are successfully doing that,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “I encourage all who are behind in their utility bills to contact their utility and work out a payment plan, and for those who are struggling to pay, to seek out available public assistance funds.”

To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payment are encouraged to contact their utility company to set up a payment plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.