Wood County cold case receives national attention

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- In 1995, Deidre Week of Wood County was killed in a hit and run but no one was charged.

Now, Dateline is covering the story and the family hopes the national coverage will bring about answers in their daughter's death.

Deidre's cousin has been the point of contact with Dateline.

She said multiple people outside of the family submitted the story, and Deidre's parents hope people will come forward with more information.

"There's so many people that did not like how that went down. They did not like that there were no arrests," Deidre's father David Weeks said.

Both of her parents said that there were witnesses, however, both times someone came forward to talk but due to various reasons they never made it to the police interview or witness stand.

"There's someone that has to break out there. We think there's a group of six or seven people that know what happened and it just puts pressure on them to come out and maybe clean their hands of it," David Weeks added.

They hope the national attention will bring about more conversations leading to more clues.

"It kind of stirs the pot again, gets people thinking in the area and talking about it again. One person says, 'oh well I remember that night and this is what I saw' and people start talking and that's the only way this is going to come out. Someone needs to come forward," Deidre's mother Brenda Weeks said.

She also said that her family believes they know who acted in the hit and run and that witnesses are afraid of coming forward because of who the suspect is.

Every year the family hopes someone will speak out.