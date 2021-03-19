‘Wausau Rocks’ brings joy to community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- 'Wausau Rocks' is a group in the area whose main mission is to spread kindness not only in Wausau, but around the world.

The group was started in 2017 by Season Schmitz.

Area residents paint rocks and leave them in places ranging from local parks to other states.

"Somebody's mother was going through cancer and they found a rock with a sunset and just you know such little, small kindness is what it's all about," said Tanya Heuser who runs the group's Facebook page.

The purpose is simple, bring smiles to people's faces and allow others to feel joy in finding a painted rock that speaks to them.

Heuser has even had friends drop off rocks in other countries, spreading love to those she's never met.

She emphasized that the group is for kids and adults alike and exists purely to spread kindness and encouragement to the people who find the rocks.