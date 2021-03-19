The Latest: Georgia sheriff’s spokesman replaced on case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s office captain has been replaced as the spokesman in the investigation into the recent massage business slayings after the spokesman drew widespread outrage for saying the suspect in the killings had had a “really bad day.” Cherokee County Communications Director Erika Neldner announced in a statement Thursday that she will be handling media inquiries related to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into Tuesday’s slayings. The statement did not give details about the status of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker. Baker was criticized for saying during a news conference Wednesday that the 21-year-old suspect had had “a really bad day” and “this is what he did.”