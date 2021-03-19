Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 12:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 12:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Very low relative humidity, gusty south winds, and warm
temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions
across northeast Wisconsin this afternoon and Saturday afternoon.
Conditions will be most critical over central and northern
Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon where relative humidity will be
lowest at 15 to 25 percent, winds will gusts up to 25 mph, and
fine fuels are driest.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today and
Saturday, as the fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor
enthusiasts should use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Care should
also be taken with campfires and smoking material.
Be aware of burning restrictions by checking
dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and be sure to
report any wildfires by dialing 911.