Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 12:46PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Very low relative humidity, gusty south winds, and warm

temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

across northeast Wisconsin this afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

Conditions will be most critical over central and northern

Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon where relative humidity will be

lowest at 15 to 25 percent, winds will gusts up to 25 mph, and

fine fuels are driest.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris today and

Saturday, as the fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor

enthusiasts should use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Care should

also be taken with campfires and smoking material.

Be aware of burning restrictions by checking

dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and be sure to

report any wildfires by dialing 911.