Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Very low relative humidity, gusty south winds, and warm
temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions
across northeast Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Conditions will be
near critical over central and northern Wisconsin where relative
humidity will be lowest at 15 to 25 percent, winds will gusts up
to 25 mph, and fine fuels are driest.
Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris Saturday, as the
fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should
use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can
create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with
campfires and smoking material.
Be aware of burning restrictions by checking
dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and be sure to
report any wildfires by dialing 911.