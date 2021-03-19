Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Very low relative humidity, gusty south winds, and warm

temperatures will result in elevated fire weather conditions

across northeast Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Conditions will be

near critical over central and northern Wisconsin where relative

humidity will be lowest at 15 to 25 percent, winds will gusts up

to 25 mph, and fine fuels are driest.

Residents should not attempt to burn yard debris Saturday, as the

fire could quickly get out of control. Outdoor enthusiasts should

use extreme caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can

create a spark and start a fire. Care should also be taken with

campfires and smoking material.

Be aware of burning restrictions by checking

dnr.wi.gov/topic/forestfire/restrictions.html and be sure to

report any wildfires by dialing 911.