Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family

12:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the eight people killed by a gunman who opened fire at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area was a single mother who worked tirelessly to support two sons. Hyun Jung Grant also loved music and dancing. Authorities on Friday named Grant as one of the victims. Her 22-year-old son Randy Park says he learned the moonwalk dance move as a child watching his mother do it while vacuuming. He says she worked almost daily at one of the massage businesses to support him and his younger brother. 

Associated Press

