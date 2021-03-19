Sheriffs raise awareness for importance of K-9s

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin sheriffs came together Friday to raise awareness for the importance of K-9 units.

Dogs and their handlers participated in a photoshoot with volunteer photographer Amy Zondlo.

Zondlo photographs the teams in order to help raise community awareness of these units.

"They are very skilled and just bring a lot of value to the communities," she said.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks says that the importance of the units cannot be understated.

"I marvel at how they can come into a building and find narcotics and controlled substances that we haven't even seen," he said.

But without the community's support, some departments may not be able to equip K-9s.

"Because of the community support, we have four. And that's all just from private donations, from private citizens or businesses that are just coming forward to support our program," said Sheriff Shawn Becker of Wood County.

Wood County's K-9 program has skyrocketed over the years thanks to that support from the community.

But not only are K-9s protecting citizens and their handlers, they're also inspiring some young officers-to-be.

"I love dogs, and I think the cops do good stuff and keep the bad guys from doing bad stuff," said 10-year-old Mason Dubuhr, who wants to be a K-9 officer someday.

Sheriff Parks hopes the community support will keep K-9 units functioning long into the future.

"Maybe [we'll] add another one with other types of capabilities. Maybe bomb detection or some other aspect of the K9 teams," he said.

If you'd like to donate to a local K-9 unit, call your local sheriff's office for more information.