Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer

BERLIN (AP) — The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe. Ozlem Tureci, the co-founder and chief scientist at German company BioNTech, said she and her colleagues have all received the vaccine developed together with Pfizer. Tureci told The Associated Press that the mRNA technology behind the shot will be used to fight another global scourge — cancer — “within only a couple of years.” Tureci and her husband, BioNTech’s chief executive Ugur Sahin will receive Germany’s highest award on Friday at a ceremony attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Tureci says the honor recognizes the efforts by a large team and is “a celebration of science.”