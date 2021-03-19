Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer

BERLIN (AP) — The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe.

BioNTech co-founder Ozlem Tureci said she and her colleagues have all received the vaccine the German company developed together with Pfizer.

Tureci told The Associated Press that the mRNA technology behind the shot will be used to fight cancer “within only a couple of years.”

She and her husband, BioNTech’s chief executive, Ugur Sahin received one of Germany’s highest awards on Friday at a ceremony attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Tureci says the honor recognizes the efforts by a large team and is “a celebration of science.”