Sandy’s Bark Park reopens after temporary closure

Rib Mountain, Wis. (WAOW) -- Good news for dog owners. Sandy's Bark Park in Rib Mountain is back open after closing temporarily.

The park normally shuts down for anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks to cleanup after it gets wet.

This year, with a relatively dry winter, there wasn't much cleanup, and the park could reopen after only two weeks.

"It gives us the opportunity to go in and cleanup in the places where people didn't pick up after their dogs," said Gaylene Rhoden, Town Administrator.

Rib Mountain is also planning to expand the dog park, using new acreage it received as a donation.