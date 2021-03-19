New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told The New York Times that he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide. Alyssa McGrath said in a story published Friday that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian and asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring. McGrath is the first current aide to come forward publicly to join mounting allegations of sexual misconduct. A lawyer for Cuomo tells the Times that the governor has indeed used Italian phrases like “ciao bella” and greeted people with hugs and a kiss and dismissed the behavior as unremarkable if old-fashioned.