No charges for Texas officer in killing of college student

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a North Texas police officer in the fatal shooting of a college student who had refused to drop a frying pan and a cleaver and then advanced toward police with the pan. The Denton County grand jury made the decision Thursday about the officer. Police have not released the officer’s name. Darius Tarver was shot in January 2020 after residents of an apartment complex in Denton called 911 and said a man was banging on doors and breaking light fixtures. Tarver was a 23-year-old University of North Texas student.