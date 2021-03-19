Michigan restaurant owner in jail for defying virus orders

DETROIT (AP) — A western Michigan restaurant owner has been ordered to jail until she pays $7,500 and closes her business. A judge says Marlena Pavlos-Hackney has put the public at risk during the coronavirus pandemic and defiantly refused to follow orders. She owns Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. Investigators say Pavlos-Hackney was ignoring caps on restaurant capacity and wasn’t enforcing mask rules. Her food license was suspended Jan. 20, but the eatery remained open. Pavlos-Hackney’s attorney says she could immediately pay $7,500 and close the restaurant. Police arrested Pavlos-Hackney on Friday morning and detained her in Ingham County jail.