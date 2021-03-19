Mexico probe links border governor to luxury properties

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s agency for curbing money laundering says the governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas owns a large number of luxury properties that it says didn’t match the income from his government jobs over the last 20 years. The Financial Intelligence Agency said Friday in a report to Congress that Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca earned about $2 million in wages and $1 million in other income, but acquired properties worth many times that. The governor denied the claim, arguing that the agency used “data and speculations that are notoriously false” in drawing up its report. He said that “none of the homes that were shown in the report belong to me.”