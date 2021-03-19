Manhattan courthouses adapt to COVID so trials can return

NEW YORK (AP) — The two big, busy federal courthouses in Manhattan took the adage that justice delayed is justice denied to heart when the coronavirus hit. Now, over 100 jury trials are scheduled, all protected by a safety system so extensive that no document will change hands without being sprayed with disinfectant. Everyone wears double masks, except for witnesses who sit with their faces exposed in a plexiglass booth mere feet from a judge and jury. Four jury trials are going on now simultaneously in specially fitted courtrooms. A court official says there has been no traceable spread of the coronavirus in two courthouses during 16 jury trials since the fall.