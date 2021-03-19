Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A FOX 11 reporter and photographer were among five people seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Hollywood. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The TV station’s crew members were working on a story Friday about the famous El Capitan Theatre and Los Angeles County’s partial reopening this week. The SUV crashed into a glass storefront on West Hollywood Boulevard around 3 p.m., striking several pedestrians. The reporter and photographer were among the five people taken to the hospital. At least four of them were considered to be in serious to critical condition.