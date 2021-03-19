Lebanese are gripped by worry as economic meltdown speeds up

BEIRUT (AP) — Nisrine Taha’s life has been turned upside down since Lebanon’s economic crisis began. She was laid off from work five months ago, her daughter cannot find a job and her husband’s salary has lost 90% of its value. Taha’s family is among hundreds of thousands of low-income and middle class Lebanese who have been plunged into sudden poverty because of the country’s financial meltdown. An intractable political crisis heralds further collapse, and the Lebanese are gripped by fear for the future. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 25% in value in the past few weeks alone and inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed.