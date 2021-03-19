EXPLAINER: Role of alternate jurors in ex-officer’s trial

Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death are wrangling over not just the 12 jurors who will decide the verdict but also alternates. Derek Chauvin’s trial is moving forward amid national attention around Floyd’s death, plus a pandemic that could potentially disrupt proceedings expected to last several weeks. That’s why the alternates will play an important role, ready to sub in for other jurors who are unable to continue with the trial. The judge won’t reveal who the alternative jurors are until attorneys have finished making their cases.