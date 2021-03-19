Critics of Brazil’s president being targeted by security law

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil are starting to employ a dictatorship-era national security law against critics of President Jair Bolsonaro, while lawyers and activists rally to provide them with legal help and accuse the government of trying to silence dissent. On Friday, demonstrators challenged police in the capital by parading with anti-Bolsonaro signs a day after four protesters were detained. They had called the president “genocidal” for his handling of the pandemic and displayed a cartoon depicting him next to a a Nazi swastika. Officers took no action Friday. The 1983 security law says it is a crime to harm the heads of the country’s three branches of government, and it is increasingly being employed against ordinary citizens.