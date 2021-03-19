Colby Cheese Days are back in 2021

Colby Cheese Days are back in 2021New
COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Colby is home to a cheese with the same namesake, and a three-day festival that goes with it.
Last year, like many other events, Colby Cheese Days was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, the event is on. It is scheduled to take place from July 16- 18. Advanced ticket sales begin on June 28 and end on the first day of the festival.
These advanced wristbands cost $20 and are available at various locations in Colby.
There are various activities throughout the three days, including but not limited to:
- Book/Movie sale
- Volleyball and softball tournaments
- Bench pressing contest
- Tractor pulls
- Cheese curd throw
For more information on times and events click here.