Colby Cheese Days are back in 2021

COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Colby is home to a cheese with the same namesake, and a three-day festival that goes with it.

Last year, like many other events, Colby Cheese Days was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, the event is on. It is scheduled to take place from July 16- 18. Advanced ticket sales begin on June 28 and end on the first day of the festival.

These advanced wristbands cost $20 and are available at various locations in Colby.

There are various activities throughout the three days, including but not limited to:

Book/Movie sale

Volleyball and softball tournaments

Bench pressing contest

Tractor pulls

Cheese curd throw

For more information on times and events click here.