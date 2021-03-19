Skip to Content

Colby Cheese Days are back in 2021

COLBY, Wis. (WAOW) — The City of Colby is home to a cheese with the same namesake, and a three-day festival that goes with it.

Last year, like many other events, Colby Cheese Days was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, the event is on. It is scheduled to take place from July 16- 18. Advanced ticket sales begin on June 28 and end on the first day of the festival.

These advanced wristbands cost $20 and are available at various locations in Colby.

There are various activities throughout the three days, including but not limited to:

  • Book/Movie sale
  • Volleyball and softball tournaments
  • Bench pressing contest
  • Tractor pulls
  • Cheese curd throw

For more information on times and events click here.

