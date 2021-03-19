Bright and mild as we head into the weekend

A large high-pressure system has moved into the majority of the Midwest bringing plenty of sunshine for the next few days. While it may bring some breezy winds, it will be a weekend to enjoy with mid to upper 50s in the next few days.

Today: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 54 Wind: Calm to SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 27 Wind: South 3-5

Saturday: Sunny and mild, turning breezy.

High: 57 Wind: South 5-15

Clear skies will be all you will see for the next 48 hours as high pressure keeps all the moisture away from the majority of the Midwest. Alongside the sunshine, we will have mostly southerly winds for the next few days bringing warmer air to the state. Today's high will be near 54 and steadily rise throughout the weekend so make sure you plan a few fun outdoor activities before the rain hits next week.

If you don't mind a breeze, this weekend will once again be near perfect for outdoor activities. Both days will sit in the mid to upper 50s with a few 60+ degree temperatures in the southern half of the state on Sunday. While Saturday will be clear all day long, cloud cover will rapidly increase on Sunday leading to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Additionally on Sunday, rain showers will likely move in overnight into Monday, and the soaking weather will continue throughout the week.

Make sure you do enjoy the outdoors on the weekend as the entirety of the week will be better spent indoors - or at least with a roof over your head. Rain showers are possible each day with the highest chance and the strongest rain showers on Tuesday. The percentages are as follows:

Sunday Night: 50% Light Rain Showers

Monday: 50% Scattered Rain

Tuesday: 80% Rain Showers (Heavier)

Wednesday: 60% Rain Showers (Lighter)

Thursday: 30% Rain or Snow Late/Night

Fortunately, despite the wet weather, the chance for thunderstorms and severe weather looks to be low at this point in time.

Enjoy the sunshine for our last day of Winter. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-March 2021

On this date in weather history:

1990 - Rather wintry weather in the eastern U.S. replaced the 80 degree weather of the previous week. Freezing temperatures were reported in northern sections of the Gulf Coast States, and snow began to whiten the Northern and Central Appalachians. Up to eight inches of snow was reported in western Virginia. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)