Breezy & mild weekend then turning wet

A strong high pressure system over Wisconsin will continue to bring quiet and clear weather heading into the start of the weekend. Lows will drop to the upper to mid 20s Friday night with south to southeast winds around 5 mph. Saturday looks great with lots of sunshine. Highs should climb to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. That is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal! However, it will be breezier, as south winds will be increasing to about 10 to 20 mph by midday.

It will still be unseasonably warm and breezy Sunday, but there will be a few more high clouds in the sky as the next front approaches from the west. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s while the high temperatures could reach the low 60s in the area. If you are heading out for some recreation or work activities outside, you will have to battle a south wind around 20 mph with gusts to 30.

A cold front will push in late Sunday night from the west and then stall across Wisconsin Monday causing areas of light rain. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the lower 40s with highs around the mid 50s Monday.

A potent low pressure system in the Southern Plains is projected to approach our region Tuesday. That will likely cause our rain to get steadier and heavier Tuesday. Rain totals in the period from Sunday night through Wednesday are expected to be on the order of 1 to 2 inches in our region. Hopefully, it will be spread out over a long enough period as to not cause any significant flood issues, but we will monitor the situation.

It will be rather breezy Tuesday and Wednesday as that storm system moves through. Highs should reach around 50 Tuesday and drop to the mid 40s Wednesday. Some models hint that it will be cold enough in northwest Wisconsin to see some accumulating snow mix in Tuesday evening into Wednesday. That is very uncertain yet, so please stay tuned for updates.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Next Friday may bring variably cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There are signs of a weather system sliding through next Friday night into Saturday, possibly producing some snow showers. It could be chilly for the final weekend of March with temperatures several degrees below normal.

Have a safe and fun weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 19-March 2021

*On March 19th in weather history:

1989 - Six cities reported new record low temperatures for the date as cold arctic air settled into the Upper Midwest for Palm Sunday, including Marquette MI with a reading of 11 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)

1935 - Suffocating dust storms occurred frequently in southeastern Colorado between the 12th and the 25th of the month. Six people died, and many livestock starved or suffocated. Up to six feet of dust covered the ground. Schools were closed, and many rural homes were deserted by tenants. (The Weather Channel)