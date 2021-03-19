Skip to Content

Brazil security law being turned on president’s critics

SAO PAULO (AP) — Protesters against Brazil’s president have defied police in the capital a day after the latest round of arrests of the leader’s critics under a dictatorship-era national security law. Friday’s demonstrators carried a banner calling President Jair Bolsonaro “genocidal” for his handling of the pandemic and displayed a cartoon depicting him a Nazi. The day before officers detained four people for similar actions, using the 1983 security law that says it is a crime to harm the heads of the country’s three branches of government. There have been previous news-making charges against prominent critics of the president but the law is increasingly being employed against ordinary citizens. and lawyers are expressing alarm that the tactic is becoming commonplace. 

