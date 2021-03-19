Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is ‘cautiously moving forward’ with 2021 event

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Wisconsin's longest running blues festival is back.

Wausau Events says they are "cautiously moving forward" with Big Bull Falls Blues Fest in 2021. In 2020 it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are not for sale yet, but the organization says they will be soon, after they have a better idea to the numbers of tickets they can "reasonably" sell. The estimate sales to begin in April.

All 2020 tickets can be rolled over for the 2021 festival.

