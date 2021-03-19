‘An all-hands moment’: GOP rallies behind voting limits

‘An all-hands moment’: GOP rallies behind voting limitsNew
The conservative movement is rallying behind Republicans’ nationwide campaign to restrict access to the ballot. For a constellation of conservative groups, voting restrictions are now viewed as a political life-or-death debate, and the fight has all-but eclipsed traditional Republican issues like abortion, gun rights and tax cuts as an organizing tool. That potency is drawing powerful figures, money and interests from across the right, ensuring that the looming clash over legislation in Washington will be partisan and expensive.