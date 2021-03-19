Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A new migrant camp in Tijuana, Mexico, shows how confusion has undercut the message from U.S. President Joe Biden that it’s not the time to come to the United States. Badly misinformed, some 1,500 migrants who set up tents across the border from San Diego harbor false hope that Biden will open entry briefly and without notice. Or they think he may announce a plan that will put them first in line to claim asylum, though he hasn’t said anything to support that theory. Biden has promised to create “a humane asylum system” but hasn’t detailed the new approach or said when it will be unveiled, creating an information void.