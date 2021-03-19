4 more women sue Texans QB Watson for sex assault

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night. They came hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the 25-year-old quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately. He said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney and agent have not responded to subsequent requests for comment.