MARSFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A woman has been arrested in connection to the investigation surrounding the disappearance of Zachary Vasa.

Stephanie Trewyn was arrested by the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff's Department for allegedly mutilating or hiding a corpse.

Human remains found in the Township of Rock last week were that of Vasa.

Vasa went missing from Wood Co. June 13. Authorities have not revealed how Vasa died.