The Latest: Police considering if spa attack was hate crime

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say “nothing is off the table” in their investigation into the recent massage parlor slayings, including whether the killings were a hate crime. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference Thursday that investigators believe 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had visited the two Atlanta massage parlors where four women of Asian descent were killed. Four other victims were killed at a spa in suburban Cherokee County shortly before the Atlanta attacks.