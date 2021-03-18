Pleasant for a few more days

We find ourselves in a nice little sunny spell that will stick around into the weekend thanks to a strong high pressure system parked over our region. Temperatures will gradually warm as much as 15 to 20 degrees above normal as well.

Skies will be clear Thursday night and Friday. Lows should be around 21 with highs in the low 50s. Northeast winds will taper to 5 mph Thursday night and be from the southeast to south at 3 to 9 mph Friday. It should be a fantastic day!

Saturday looks very nice as well with lots of sunshine. Lows will be in the mid 20s with highs surging up to about 57 degrees. You will notice the south winds increasing to about 10 to 20 mph by midday.

It will still be unseasonably warm and breezy Sunday, but the clouds will thicken as the next front approaches from the west. Lows will be in the mid 30s while the high temperatures should climb into the upper 50s to near 60. It sounds like a fine day for a stroll in the park or a bike ride if you can brace yourself against the wind.

A cold front will approach from the west Sunday night and then stall across Wisconsin Monday causing areas of light rain. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the lower 40s with highs around the mid 50s Monday.

A stronger wave of low pressure is projected to roll in from the southwest Tuesday. That will likely enhance our rainfall rates. The rain will likely taper to scattered light rain showers Wednesday. Rain totals in the period from Sunday night through Wednesday are expected to be on the order of 1 to 2 inches in our region, with locally higher amounts. It is possible that there could be at least some minor flood issues. At least it won’t be too cool, as highs reach around 51 Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday.

Next Thursday looks partly or mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Another disturbance could slide into the region Thursday night and Friday causing a chance of rain, sleet, or snow. There is a lot of uncertainty on how that situation will play out yet. In fact, some models keep it stormy around here into that last weekend of March. However, that could definitely change yet. Please stay tuned for updates.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 18-March 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1925 - The great Tri-State Tornado occurred, the deadliest tornado in U.S. history. The tornado claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro IL and 148 at West Frankfort IL), and caused seventeen million dollars property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 PM and 4 PM. The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort, Il and picked up sixteen students setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day. (David Ludlum)

1971 - High winds accompanied a low pressure system from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes. Winds gusted to 100 mph at Hastings, NE and reached 115 mph at Hays, KS. High winds caused two million dollars damage in Kansas. Fire burned 50,000 forest acres in eastern Oklahoma. (17th-19th) (The Weather Channel)