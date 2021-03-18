Missing Rock County hiker’s dogs found dead; county conducting search and recovery operation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Rock County officials found Kevin Doyle's two dogs dead in Storrs Lake, and now consider the search for Doyle a search and recovery operation, per News 9's affiliate 27 News' Tony Galli.

According to a Facebook post, the Rock County Sheriff's Office has dismissed volunteers who came to the park to search for Doyle on foot.

Rock Co. Sheriff says missing hiker's two dogs have been found dead in water in the park #WKOW pic.twitter.com/S2ue5KYZyy — Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) March 18, 2021

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office will conduct another foot search for Kevin Doyle, beginning at 12:30 on Thursday.

According to a news release from Sheriff's Office Sgt. Shena Kohler, any and all volunteers who can comfortably deal with difficult conditions and terrain are welcome.

Volunteer parking will be at 257 Sunnyside Dr. in Milton.

"If this search does not produce results, another foot search will be conducted later in the day. If volunteers have SPECIALIZED training or equipment, they should directly contact Sergeant Shena Kohler at 608-290-6135," Kohler said in the release.

MILTON (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office has called on the National Guard for help in finding a missing hiker in Milton.

Sheriff Troy Knudson told 27 News, after stopping the search overnight, crews began combing the area of Storrs Lake Park again early Thursday morning.

"I don't know how long the search will continue but we are definitely going to give it our best effort here today," said Sheriff Knudson.

They're looking for 66-year-old Kevin Doyle who went for a hike with his two yellow labs around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and never returned.

"We have reached out to the national guard and they are going to be helping us with a helicopter," Sheriff Knudson said.

While the helicopter is in the area, the search drones will come down so they don't get in the way.

The sheriff said the cold, wet weather has been problematic during the search.

Officials are asking anyone who wants to help look for Doyle to meet at 257 Sunnyside Drive in Milton. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.

Anyone with information about where he is should call Rock County authorities at (608) 757-2244.