Medicaid incentive so far not enough to sway holdout states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats’ nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package includes a big financial incentive for the states that have opted against expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for more low-income Americans. It’s proving to be a tough sell. Through interviews and public statements, AP found little change in the 12 states that have held out against the Medicaid expansion, which was a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s heath care law. Some have softened their opposition, but the gatekeepers— governors or legislative leaders — said they have have no plans to take up the offer.